Landmark Carrickfergus pub could be tumbled to make way for seafront apartments

It would be the end of an era for the Royal Oak, adjacent to the town’s police station, at Green Street, which may be flattened to make way for apartments if the development plan is given the green light.

Last week, the Royal Oak announced on social media that it remains open for business and “will be for a good while to come” adding that its customers are “like a wee family”.

A proposal has been submitted to the local authority which would involve the public house, which overlooks Belfast Lough, being demolished and replaced with a residential development if it is approved.

Royal Oak pub, Carrickfergus. Pic Google

The planning application is for the construction of 13 two-bedroom apartments in two blocks with open space, landscaping and carparking. Access by Green Street would be retained.

The Royal Oak was the scene of a vicious assault in March 2017 when a doorman was brutally attacked with a fire extinguisher.

In the vicinity, planning permission has been approved for almost 20 new seafront apartments at Scotch Quarter relating to three vacant red-brick terraced houses overlooking Belfast Lough.

Plans for this development, include 14 duplex apartments in a new building and alterations to two existing properties to provide five new apartments with private parking areas.