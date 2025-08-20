Larne Renovation Generation has come out in opposition to “re-wilding” of the town’s main park.

In a statement on social media, the group of volunteers, which has been working to improve the appearance of the town, has expressed concern over the “messy” Larne Town Park.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is holding a public consultation into a “nature recovery plan” for the park at Glenarm Road.

The council says: “This plan aims to provide a framework to allow both nature and people to enjoy this beautiful park, safely together. We would like to ensure we are meeting the needs of all users of the park, so if you have any views or comments on this plan please do make your voice heard.

Grassy area at Larne Town Park. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

“Feedback from park users, community groups, elected representatives, and stakeholders will continue to develop the plan and ongoing reviews.”

Larne Renovation Generation said: “We were the first group to work with the council on re-wilding a small section of the park ten years ago, but we did not imagine this would be extended right across the park. It looks messy.

“The town park is used for civic events. Many of the areas that previously hosted civic events now have grass up to two feet long. Lawns are not bad for the planet.”

The group also pointed out that dog owners “will not be able to clean up after their dogs in the long grass” and it will be “impossible to do a proper litter pick on the grass” where litter will remain “buried”.

The council’s Nature Recovery Action Plan includes "leaving designated areas of amenity grass uncut to form seed heads and flowers, and planting areas of native wildflowers". Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Attracted Rats

“Other areas of the town that have been re-wilded have attracted rats due to the issue of discarded food and waste in the long grass,” the group claimed.

“We have planted hundreds of trees and plants and taken part in litter picks for ten years. We believe that planting more trees and planting more shrubs and flowers is the best way to keep our environment in good shape.

“We will continue to do our bit to address the climate crisis, but we would strongly ask the council to transform our town park and Chaine Park back into beautiful spaces that any person of any income can enjoy. Action needs to be taken quickly to return the park to its former state.”

The council’s Nature Recovery Action Plan includes “leaving designated areas of amenity grass uncut to form seed heads and flowers, and planting areas of native wildflowers”. It added: “These areas will be managed according to meadow management guidelines, including cutting regimes.”

It also highlighted the “creation of pollinator friendly habitat through thoughtful planting choices and bedding” and allowing “appropriate deadwood to stay in-situ providing habitat for invertebrates, this will be contained to areas within existing woodland”.

The plan also indicated “supporting bird population through native tree planting where possible” saying the park features “a blend of native and non-native plant species, including extensive stands of griselinia littoralis, a species native to New Zealand”

It noted: “While this plant can be beneficial in certain settings—offering cover and nesting sites for birds—its abundance would benefit from gradual reduction to allow native woodland species to thrive”.

“Although there may be limited scope for extensive new tree planting, the existing woodland would benefit from targeted management to enhance biodiversity”, the report stated. “The park will be monitored annually for invasive species and managed appropriately.”

A spokesperson for the local government authority said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council welcomes all views on the Nature Recovery Plan which has been developed for Larne Town Park.

“Larne Renovation Generation have contributed significantly to the improvement of Larne over the years, and we hope that they submit their constructive feedback on the Nature Recovery Plan consultation before it closes on the 20 August 2025, so their views can be included in the process.

“The aim of the plan is to provide a framework to allow both nature to develop and people to enjoy the park safely. The plan is available to read on our website.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter