Larne Urban Sports Park to be temporarily closed for maintenance

Larne Urban Sports Park is to be temporarily closed for essential maintenance on Wednesday, October 8.

It is planned that the skate park will reopen the following day, Thursday, October 9, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said.

The £220k facility, which first opened in October 2024, is designed to ensure accessibility and inclusion for all abilities.

A range of wheeled sports are catered for from skateboarding to BMX, scootering, and inline skating.