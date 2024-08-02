Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has written to 26 owners of XL Bullies to advise of their legal responsibility ahead of the introduction of a ban on the dog breed.

The council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee was told at a meeting at The Braid, in Ballymena, on Tuesday evening, there are 29 of these dogs registered in the borough and 247 in Northern Ireland.

A report to councillors said a proposed ban on the XL Bully breed is due to come into operation on December 31. After that date, the council may be able to seize any suspected XL Bully dog which is not exempted and seek a court destruction order.

The proposed ban under the Dangerous Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order follows a number of deaths and injuries in the UK which has prompted bans being introduced in England, Scotland and Wales.

An XL Bully. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Since July 5, owners of this breed must keep XL Bullies muzzled and on a lead in public and accommodated in secure conditions. It is now illegal to breed, sell, exchange, gift or abandon an XL Bully dog.

From December 31, it will be illegal to keep an XL Bully without a certificate of exemption. Licensed owners have been contacted by the council’s environmental health department advising how to apply for an exemption certificate.

The report said that officers have been responding to a “significant number” of enquiries since May and are “encouraged” by the attitude of dog owners in relation to the proposed ban.

The Braid, Ballymena. Local Democracy Reporting Service

Enforcement staff are to be trained on the identification of XL Bullies and safe working practices around the seizure and handling of this breed.

“Officers will continue to issue guidance and address any queries from the public to ensure the exemption process works well with the aim of reducing the potential number of XL Bullies that require to be seized after 31 December 2024.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter