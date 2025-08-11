All library branches in Northern Ireland are to be closed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a social media post, Libraries NI said that Mobile Libraries will also not be on the road on the bank holiday.

The Out of Hours Service will be available in applicable libraries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Library users can also check out eResources via the Libraries NI website or app.

Meanwhile, creative workshops, hands-on activities, and fun sessions will continue at library branches throughout the rest of August as part of the Big Summer Read.