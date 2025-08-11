Library branches in Northern Ireland to be closed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25
All library branches in Northern Ireland are to be closed on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25.
In a social media post, Libraries NI said that Mobile Libraries will also not be on the road on the bank holiday.
The Out of Hours Service will be available in applicable libraries.
Library users can also check out eResources via the Libraries NI website or app.
Meanwhile, creative workshops, hands-on activities, and fun sessions will continue at library branches throughout the rest of August as part of the Big Summer Read.