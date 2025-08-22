Lilian Bland Park: advice to contact council if any 'unknown substances' found

By Helena McManus
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 15:15 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 15:30 BST
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is advising dog walkers to remain vigilant and keep their pets away from unknown substances.

It comes after the local government authority was made aware of a social media post, which advised that blue/green pellets had been found amongst the grass at Lilian Bland Community Park in Glengormley.

Commenting on the matter, an ANBC spokesperson said: "While we are unable to confirm the exact origin of this substance, we would advise that there is no immediate cause for concern.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Parks staff are present in the area and will ensure that any material found is removed, the council spokesperson added. “We would encourage dog walkers to be vigilant and keep their pets away from any unknown substances.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is advising dog walkers to remain vigilant and keep their pets away from unknown substances. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is advising dog walkers to remain vigilant and keep their pets away from unknown substances. Photo: Google

“Should members of the public come across anything of concern within any of our parks or green spaces, please report it by contacting [email protected].”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Newtownabbey Borough CouncilAntrim
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice