Lilian Bland Park: advice to contact council if any 'unknown substances' found
It comes after the local government authority was made aware of a social media post, which advised that blue/green pellets had been found amongst the grass at Lilian Bland Community Park in Glengormley.
Commenting on the matter, an ANBC spokesperson said: "While we are unable to confirm the exact origin of this substance, we would advise that there is no immediate cause for concern.”
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Parks staff are present in the area and will ensure that any material found is removed, the council spokesperson added. “We would encourage dog walkers to be vigilant and keep their pets away from any unknown substances.
“Should members of the public come across anything of concern within any of our parks or green spaces, please report it by contacting [email protected].”