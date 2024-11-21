Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Extension plans for a Limavady care home have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

An outline application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal seeking permission for an extension to Cornfield Care Centre, at Seacoast Road in the town, for the provision of two additional accommodation suites as well as ancillary facilities, landscaping and all associated site works.

The application site consists of an approximately 0.99-hectare area of grassland, which is part of a larger agricultural host field grazed by cattle to the south of the centre.

The proposed changes would see an increase in car park space from 86 to 106, an additional requirement of 30 employees, and increase in potential patients from 128 to 178.

An accompanying application form confirmed the planned work requires access to an existing public road for both vehicle and pedestrian use, but does not propose to access onto a Protected Route.