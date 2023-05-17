Local firm is overall winner

BANBRIDGE-headquartered Ubloquity has been awarded the top gong at the Northern Ireland finals of the StartUp Awards 2023.

In addition to being awarded NI Startup of the Year, Ubloquity, which specialises in building blockchain platforms to enable smart borders, frictionless trade and provenance, was presented Digital Start of the Year at the event which was held in Belfast.

The latest accolade is the fifth in a series of high profile achievements by Ubloquity which include the FSB 2022 Start-Up Business of the Year, 2022 Young IT Professional of the Year (Ellen Marks) and the 2023 WiB Award for Outstanding Innovation (Small Business - Ineke Rentmeesters).

Established in 2022 the StartUp Awards highlight the success of startups across nine UK regions and celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs across all sectors of the economy. The Northern Ireland final saw 15 different awards presented to new businesses in categories ranging from Consumer Services, Rural, and Social Enterprise.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, creator of the awards, said the events have celebrated the UK’s best new firms and amazing entrepreneurial talent: “In the second year of the NI Startup Awards, we have seen yet again the incredible contribution of new businesses to job creation, innovation, and prosperity.

“A huge congratulations to all the category winners and especially to the team at ubloquity in becoming the NI Start-up of the Year.

"This business is quickly becoming a trailblazer in the digital sector, applying new technologies to a traditional sector of the economy.

"In doing so, they have built a highly skilled and motivated workforce, who are committed to its vision.

"The judges noted that the business had a product idea in a hot sector with a fantastic team and great early traction. Not only is there an authentic story behind the business, but there’s a drive to apply knowledge of emerging technologies to this significant global problem by an excellent team.”

Kieran Kelly, founder and CTO at ubloquity added: “We're chuffed to bits to be crowned Northern Ireland's best startup.

"It means so much to us to be recognised in this way – and to be able to celebrate in style alongside our peers.

"The standard of innovation in NI is world class, so to be crowned the overall winner is unbelievable.

"Everything we do at ubloquity is as a team, pulling together and stretching the boundaries of what's possible.

"I am super proud and delighted for the whole team.

"We are full of ambition, and this latest award is another steppingstone for us as we continue to grow and transform global digital trade.”

1 . Ubloquity Team - Winners.jpg The winning Ubloquity team on stage accepting their awards. Photo: x