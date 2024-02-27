Local superhero Matthew helps launch Power NI’s new campaign encouraging sustainability at home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local ‘superhero’ from Ballymena, Matthew McCallion, stars in the vibrant new campaign focusing on practical solutions to help inspire the next generation to reduce their carbon footprint, be more energy efficient and look after the planet.

Lauren White, Senior Social Media & Campaigns Executive at Power NI comments: “We are thrilled to introduce Green Guardians as a fun and educational resource for families across Northern Ireland. By empowering children and their parents with advice about sustainable living, we aim to inspire positive change through fun activities, encouraging a new generation of environmental champions.

"We are delighted to have worked with local business customers such as Ashvale Farm Shop in Lisburn and charities like Ulster Wildlife to bring the Green Guardians campaign to life in our local communities throughout Northern Ireland.”

Power NI is Northern Ireland’s most trusted energy supplier, delivering the products, services and value that families, businesses and communities need today - for a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.

With Green Guardians, Power NI reaffirms its commitment to always evolving the better of people and planet, promoting energy efficiency, encouraging sustainable living and empowering progress for future generations.