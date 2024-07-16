Lough Neagh Partnership express 'profound disappointment' as algae resurfaces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the visible impact of alarming toxic blue green algae once again surfacing on the shoreline and across the UK and Ireland’s largest freshwater lake, Lough Neagh Partnership has expressed its profound disappointment over the Northern Ireland Executive’s failure to approve a critical action plan to prioritise addressing this environmental catastrophe.

Whilst Lough Neagh Partnership expressed support for the announcement made by Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA, that the 20 point Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan would be delivered, subject to Northern Ireland Executive approval, there is frustration that elected representatives have left for summer recess while the algae rages yet the plan languishes unapproved.

Speaking about the visibility of the algae on Lough Neagh, Gerry Darby said: “It has come as no surprise that the algae is back with a vengeance, as it was only a matter of time with the right weather conditions that it would reappear. We consistently campaigned over the winter for action to be taken, as we feared that momentum would be lost once the algae disappeared below the surface and it would be a case of out of sight out of mind. We met with the main political parties and, despite assurances that immediate action would be taken upon Stormont’s return, in reality we have not seen any of the promised efforts to resolve the crisis.

Gerry Darby, Strategic Manager of Lough Neagh Partnership. Credit: John O'Neill

“Whilst we have put on record that we have welcomed the plan presented by Minister Muir, we are utterly disheartened by the lack of consensus to approve and implement it. As a result, we face another summer watching this ecological disaster unfold, powerless to intervene.”