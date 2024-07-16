Lough Neagh Partnership express 'profound disappointment' as algae resurfaces
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Whilst Lough Neagh Partnership expressed support for the announcement made by Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA, that the 20 point Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan would be delivered, subject to Northern Ireland Executive approval, there is frustration that elected representatives have left for summer recess while the algae rages yet the plan languishes unapproved.
Speaking about the visibility of the algae on Lough Neagh, Gerry Darby said: “It has come as no surprise that the algae is back with a vengeance, as it was only a matter of time with the right weather conditions that it would reappear. We consistently campaigned over the winter for action to be taken, as we feared that momentum would be lost once the algae disappeared below the surface and it would be a case of out of sight out of mind. We met with the main political parties and, despite assurances that immediate action would be taken upon Stormont’s return, in reality we have not seen any of the promised efforts to resolve the crisis.
“Whilst we have put on record that we have welcomed the plan presented by Minister Muir, we are utterly disheartened by the lack of consensus to approve and implement it. As a result, we face another summer watching this ecological disaster unfold, powerless to intervene.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.