New Line Household Recycling Centre, on the Tandragee Road in Lurgan, will be closed for approximately three weeks from mid-November onwards, due to major health and safety concerns which need to be urgently addressed.

The matter was mentioned at last Tuesday’s (October 7) ABC Environmental Services committee meeting, with the relevant agenda item explaining: “The site works are urgently needed and cannot be delayed, given ongoing health and safety issues for both staff and users of the site.

“[This is] due to the poor condition of the surface, as well as the condition potentially contributing to a breach of suspended solids consent limits [which could lead to blockages in the sewers].

“The works plan includes extensive resurfacing, line marking, improving access for staff and users on site, etc. The works are estimated to commence by mid-November for a three-week period, requiring closure of the site to the public.

New Line Household Reycling Centre, on the Tandragee Road in Lurgan, will be temporary closed from mid-November. Credit: Google

“All other household recycling centres will remain open during this period, however site users will be encouraged to be mindful that these will be busier than normal.”

Ald Paul Greenfield (DUP, Banbridge DEA) welcomed the planned upgrade scheme, however he appealed for proper signage to inform users of the site: “It’s something that’s definitely needed, as someone who’s been out there quite a bit recently.

“I was just going to suggest that once we do know the exact [start date for the scheme], I know we’ll put it out in lots of different forms, but a really good sign at the actual recycle centre [would be good] for those using it. That’s the normal people that are in and out of it all the time.

“I know I was in the other week and I was sort of laughing at one of the signs. It’s a handwritten thing, on top of another sign beside another sign, just as you go into it. Something fairly well produced, I think, would be really good as you’re going in over the next number of weeks.”

Alderman Paul Greenfield. Photo: Paul Greenfield

Big Sign

Councillor Mary O’Dowd (SF, Lurgan) concurred with the DUP representative: “I totally agree with Councillor Greenfield, it is well needed. The signage needs to be a big sign, because the wee small ones are doing absolutely nothing.

“I went to it myself the other day, and there was a wee small sign to say it’s closed. It’s not good enough. So, a large sign there to let people know would be fantastic.

“The only other thing I would have an issue with is a [possible] rise in fly-tipping in the area [when the centre is closed], and that’s a concern for me because I think we all have issues with the fly-tipping. But it is well needed and I do understand why it’s being done.”

Councillor Mary O’Dowd. Photo: ABC Council

Head of Environmental Services, Lisa Doherty explained that communication issues would be properly addressed: “We’re working closely with our comms team as well to develop the right messaging to go out alongside the closure, and that will include leaflets to the public well in advance of it, but also substantial signage that will be put on site, and actually on other sites as well.

“So, at least they will know that New Line is closed, and we’ll continue to monitor the fly-tipping in the area.”

Cllr Jude Mallon (SF) explained he was all too familiar with New Line Household Recycling Centre: “It definitely needs servicing. I live across the road from the dump, and because I have a van, I’m the man that’s been called to go to the dump for people, family and stuff.”

The Craigavon DEA representative asked if there would be any provision for additional bulk waste capacity at other recycling centres, to cope with demand while New Line Household Recycling Centre is closed.

Councillor Jude Mallon. Credit: ABC Council

The senior council representative replied: “We are looking at the other recycling centres and have additional capacity on those sites, and we’ll work with our contractors to make sure that they’ll be able to clear those sites away quicker.

“We’ll monitor the number of requests coming through, and we can increase the resources put towards that bulk collection if we feel it’s the issue.”

Cllr Catherine Nelson (SF, Craigavon DEA) was similarly concerned that bulk waste collections might not be adequate to cope with demand.

She commented: “I share that concern around the fly-tipping. I also think with running that close to Christmas, a lot of people clear out their homes in advance of Christmas, knowing that Santa might arrive with plenty of gifts and toys.

“So, I just would be concerned that that will increase fly-tipping. I definitely think that we need capacity increased at our bulk collection, because for people in Lurgan, the other centres that are available are quite a journey away.

Councillor Catherine Nelson. Photo: ABC Council

“Unfortunately, people may decide not to do that journey, and some may even fly-tip. So, I would like officers to come back to us next month, when we are aware of the exact time frames, with a plan on how we are going to add capacity to our bulky lift collections.”The above requests will now be duly considered by council officers, ahead of next month’s committee meeting.

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter