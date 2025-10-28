Magherafelt celebrates picking up coveted Best Kept Medium Town award

Mid Ulster success shone through at the recent Northern Ireland Amenity Council (NIAC) Best Kept City, Town, Village and Housing Area awards, as Magherafelt was awarded the coveted Best Kept Medium Town.

Donaghmore was winner of the Best Kept Small Village and overall Best of the Best winner at the 68th Awards.

Brook Place in Dungannon completed the triple win for the district, receiving the Best Kept Small Housing Area award.

The annual awards commend the dedication and hard work of volunteers, improvement groups and councils who have made outstanding contributions to improving their local environment.

Pictured, from left are, Robin Kennedy, Chair of Magherafelt Chamber of Commerce with councillors and Council Street Cleansing Operative, Chris McKay; and Council Grounds Maintenance Operative, Kenny Houston. Credit: Supplied

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Frances Burton congratulating all the Mid Ulster winners said: “Winning the Best Kept Awards highlights the hard work volunteers, residents and businesses as well as Council staff put in across the year to go above and beyond to enhance our local communities, promote sustainability and encourage ecofriendly practices. Our congratulations to everyone on winning awards, each of which brings a great sense of pride and accomplishment to our district.”

NIAC Chairman Doreen Muskett MBE, added: “We are delighted to recognise the superb environmental work being done throughout Northern Ireland and celebrate all those who work tirelessly throughout the year to improve the areas in which they live or work.

“Donaghmore and indeed all this year's winners truly embody the spirit of the Best Kept Awards, showcasing their dedication to enhancing the quality of life for residents and preserving the natural beauty of the region. The volunteer contribution to the work of Donaghmore is the envy of many community groups throughout Northern Ireland and is exemplary”.