SDLP Cllr Ciaran Toman says he is reassured that road safety is a priority following a response from the department’s Roads Service regarding a controlled pedestrian crossing on the Belfast Road.

-

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council SDLP Cllr Ciaran Toman who is campaigning for a pedestrian crossing in Magheralin.

-

He said: “For some time, I have been engaging with the Department for Infrastructure, highlighting the many road safety concerns in the village of Magheralin following a number of serious incidents. There has been a large growth in residential population over the last decade and with little to no investment to improve the road infrastructure, road safety for motorists, pedestrians and particularly school children have been a great concern for some time.

“Despite my concerns, DfI deemed that the speed limit of 40mph on the Belfast Road to be appropriate due to existing traffic calming measures such as a central hatching with red surfacing, gateway signs, 40mph roundels and traffic islands. This is a critical pressure point for children and families who walk or cycle to school and presents a major risk given the volume of traffic and the age of those crossing at this point.

“Following an incident that involved school pupils, an assessment for a controlled pedestrian crossing had been agreed. Ever since that incident in 2021, I have been pushing DfI to conduct this assessment and I am pleased that after the preliminary assessment, a crossing warrants further consideration.

“The potential for such a scheme will provide a safe crossing point for all and will slow the speed of motorists when in use. This will be considered for further development, but DfI are currently focusing on the delivery of the current works programme for this year. Despite this, this is a step forward with it now on the agenda of DfI Roads.