Translink is advising passengers of major planned engineering works this September to extend platforms at Dhu Varren and University halts.

This work is needed to facilitate the stopping of longer trains, enhancing capacity and enabling all passengers to access carriages safely. To facilitate the works, there will be a line closure between Coleraine and Portrush Station from Monday to Friday, September 4-8 inclusively; and September 11-24 inclusively. Bus substitution services will be in place and valid train tickets can also be used on appropriate Ulsterbus services.

Passengers are advised to check online at www.translink.co.uk or use the Journey Planner before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.

Mark Montgomery, Derry~Londonderry Line Route Manager explained: “We are committed to investing, upgrading and enhancing public transport services. It is vital to improve and modernise our infrastructure to maintain high quality, safe, and attractive rail services for everyone. These works are part of a rolling programme of platform extensions across the network They will facilitate the new walk through six car trains offering enhanced capacity across the network and ensure all passengers can access them safely.

“While engineering work has already started, the main works will take place during this closure. We will also take the opportunity to carry out some routine maintenance of our track and systems in the area during this closure."