Marine Gardens play park in Carrickfergus to be closed temporarily
Marine Gardens play park in Carrickfergus is to be closed temporarily for maintenance, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has said.
The play area will be closed all day on Thursday, March 6 to facilitate the installation of new lighting, a post on the local authority's Facebook page read.
The popular seafront playground reopened in June 2024 following a renovation programme to provide new accessible and inclusive play equipment.
Meanwhile, a new Changing Places facility was officially opened at the location in February 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.