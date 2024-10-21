Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A proposal to link Carrickfergus Castle with the town centre via a bridge over the Marine Highway is just one option being considered as part of the Belfast Region City Deal plans for the town, the local council has said.

A third consultation on the plans for the region is due to take place at Carrickfergus Civic Centre on Tuesday, October 22 from 4pm-8pm.

During the first public meeting in June 2024, a number of proposals were outlined including the Marine Highway bridge and the development of an arts and culture ‘hub’.

However, the bridge concept has been met with some opposition locally, with over 1,000 people signing an online petition against the construction of such a structure in close proximity to the castle.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council indicated that the bridge is just one of the proposals being examined as part of wider connectivity plans. “We are currently reviewing all options as to how we better connect the Castle back to the town centre and encourage more footfall into and around the town,” a spokesperson for MEABC said.

"This is one part of the wider project objectives. As we are at a very early stage in the design process i.e. ‘concept design’, we are currently reviewing all of the options available at present.”

The next consultation event on October 22 is the third in a series of six planned sessions, aiming to “allow all stakeholders to engage with the design team on evolving proposals, project progress and provide valuable input”.

“Council, along with the design team for the £42m regeneration of Carrickfergus as part of the Belfast Region City Deal, look forward to continuing its public engagement with the next consultation event,” the MEABC spokesperson added.

"The event will operate as a ‘drop-in’ session where members of the community can call in to Carrickfergus Civic Centre between 4pm and 8pm to view the latest information and provide feedback.”

On September 16, MEABC and its Belfast City Deal partners welcomed clarification that the plans for the region would be unaffected by a pause on City Deal projects, announced a few days before by the UK government.

"The City and Growth Deal projects are critical to NI’s long-term economic growth, regeneration and transformation,” the statement read.