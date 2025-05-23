May Bank Holiday closures in Antrim and Newtownabbey, along with arrangements for bin collections

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd May 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is reminding residents of changes to opening hours at several of its facilities due to the second May Bank Holiday, along with arrangements for bin collections.

Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be closed on Monday, May 26, reopening as normal on Tuesday, May 27.

All leisure facilities will be open over the May bank holidays, though some will have reduced hours in place. Several council community centres will be closed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bereavement Services and Registration Offices at Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be closed on Monday, May 26, reopening as normal on Tuesday, May 27.

Mossley Mill. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting ServiceMossley Mill. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service
Mossley Mill. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Further details on bereavement services and registration can be found on the council’s website.

Meanwhile, the council’s theatres will be closed on Monday, May 26 and will reopen on Tuesday, May 27.

"All Household Recycling Centres will open as normal over the Bank Holiday and there will be no change to bin collections,” the local authority added.

Related topics:AntrimNewtownabbey Borough CouncilNewtownabbey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice