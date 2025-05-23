Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is reminding residents of changes to opening hours at several of its facilities due to the second May Bank Holiday, along with arrangements for bin collections.

Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be closed on Monday, May 26, reopening as normal on Tuesday, May 27.

All leisure facilities will be open over the May bank holidays, though some will have reduced hours in place. Several council community centres will be closed.

Bereavement Services and Registration Offices at Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be closed on Monday, May 26, reopening as normal on Tuesday, May 27.

Further details on bereavement services and registration can be found on the council’s website.

Meanwhile, the council’s theatres will be closed on Monday, May 26 and will reopen on Tuesday, May 27.

"All Household Recycling Centres will open as normal over the Bank Holiday and there will be no change to bin collections,” the local authority added.