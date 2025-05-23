May Bank Holiday closures in Antrim and Newtownabbey, along with arrangements for bin collections
Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be closed on Monday, May 26, reopening as normal on Tuesday, May 27.
All leisure facilities will be open over the May bank holidays, though some will have reduced hours in place. Several council community centres will be closed.
Bereavement Services and Registration Offices at Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be closed on Monday, May 26, reopening as normal on Tuesday, May 27.
Further details on bereavement services and registration can be found on the council’s website.
Meanwhile, the council’s theatres will be closed on Monday, May 26 and will reopen on Tuesday, May 27.
"All Household Recycling Centres will open as normal over the Bank Holiday and there will be no change to bin collections,” the local authority added.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.