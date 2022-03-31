Mayor helps at litterpick by Co Antrim Countryside Custodians

This environmental awareness group has over 1,400 members and last year lifted over 5,000 bags of rubbish.

They have now established a vibrant group of volunteers in Lisburn who are stepping up and are determined to make their mark by cleaning up local areas for the local residents to enjoy fully.

The Lisburn group, which is made up of volunteers of all ages and backgrounds, belongs to the Co Antrim Countryside Custodians Facebook group which provides equipment and hosts environmental events all over Co Antrim (https://www.facebook.com/groups/864584397208396).

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin joined volunteers during the recent litterpick in Lisburn

It was great to have the support of the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin who worked hard helping to remove rubbish.

Speaking about this local community group and its commitment, the Mayor said: “The establishment of this group demonstrates a high level of civic pride in the local community.

“I commend the volunteers of Co Antrim Countryside Custodians for their continued efforts to keep the area clean, tidy and welcoming. I was pleased to join in and collect some of the items that had been irresponsibly discarded. Littering is a bad social habit and the council would like people to think twice about dropping litter. Please respect our community and help improve our environment.”

Refreshments afterwards were kindly supplied by Tescos Lisburn and Julie Hoey from Sonas Coop.

Sonas Coop will be opening in the centre of Lisburn in the next few months and will be Lisburn’s first zero waste refill store, grocer, greengrocer, café and event space (https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=sonas%20coop) More volunteers would be greatly appreciated to help keep Lisburn and its surrounding areas tidy. For further information please ring Katherine McAdam on 07492 777457.