The Mayor has praised the work of Causeway Coast and Glens workers after Coleraine received the Ulster in Bloom award for Best Large Town.

The popular horticultural and community awards showcase the work and dedication gardening teams give to create beautiful plant and floral displays, clean up local beauty spots, boost biodiversity, and develop and maintain green areas for people to enjoy.

Speaking after accepting the award on behalf of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “We are very proud that Coleraine was selected as the overall winner of its category, and this success is down to the hard work and expertise of our Parks staff.

“They work all year all round, preparing, planning and planting to ensure the town is blooming with colour and looking its very best for both the local community and visitors.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with Parks staff Rodney Boyd and Winston Brogan.

“Our floral displays are greatly appreciated by the public, and it is fantastic to see the work of our Council staff recognised in this way. They are now preparing to take part in Britain in Bloom which is an exciting opportunity to further highlight what we have to offer here in the Borough.

“We’ll be working in partnership with some of our local schools in Coleraine as part of this process and I look forward to seeing what this collaboration can achieve.”

Speaking at the presentation of awards, Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow said: “Ulster in Bloom is a fantastic example of community spirit and demonstrates the great achievements that can be made when people come together. As Northern Ireland’s public transport provider, servicing communities large and small, Translink is proud to continue its support of Ulster in Bloom which recognises and celebrates the time and dedication of volunteers, council workers and local groups across Cities, towns and villages, big and small.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA). Cllr Frances Burton, Vice President, Northern Ireland Local Government Association, said: “For everyone involved, Translink Ulster in Bloom celebrates the amazing achievements of great team work and partnerships and the success of coming together to take pride in the places where we live and work to create a better environment for everyone to enjoy.”

