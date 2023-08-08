The ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign saw McDonald’s employees undertake 30 local litter clean-ups throughout the 30 days of June. Bruce Bailie, franchisee of McDonald’s Coleraine, said: “Our annual ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign reinforces McDonald’s strong commitment to tackle litter right across the UK and Ireland.
“We are always deeply disappointed to see people acting irresponsibly when it comes to littering. We want to play a leading role in sparking a change in behaviour towards what can only be described as a scourge on our environment.
“Across the UK and Ireland, our employees walk over 5,000 miles every week picking up all waste – our packaging and that of other retailers – by the sides of roads, in parks and on paths. This is further enhanced through proactive partnerships with local community groups to keep our area clean and litter free by carrying out regular litter picks.”