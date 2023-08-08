Register
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

McDonald’s campaign tackles litter in Coleraine

Crew members from McDonald’s Coleraine restaurant recently undertook a litter clean-up at the River Bann.
By Una Culkin
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST
(L-R): Thomas Gleason, Maurice Bradley MLA, Lorna Wilson, Madison McVicker, Rebecca Jones, Trudy McAfee with McDonald’s staff members. Credit Matt Mackey(L-R): Thomas Gleason, Maurice Bradley MLA, Lorna Wilson, Madison McVicker, Rebecca Jones, Trudy McAfee with McDonald’s staff members. Credit Matt Mackey
(L-R): Thomas Gleason, Maurice Bradley MLA, Lorna Wilson, Madison McVicker, Rebecca Jones, Trudy McAfee with McDonald’s staff members. Credit Matt Mackey

The ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign saw McDonald’s employees undertake 30 local litter clean-ups throughout the 30 days of June. Bruce Bailie, franchisee of McDonald’s Coleraine, said: “Our annual ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign reinforces McDonald’s strong commitment to tackle litter right across the UK and Ireland.

“We are always deeply disappointed to see people acting irresponsibly when it comes to littering. We want to play a leading role in sparking a change in behaviour towards what can only be described as a scourge on our environment.

“Across the UK and Ireland, our employees walk over 5,000 miles every week picking up all waste – our packaging and that of other retailers – by the sides of roads, in parks and on paths. This is further enhanced through proactive partnerships with local community groups to keep our area clean and litter free by carrying out regular litter picks.”

Related topics:McDonald'sColeraineIreland