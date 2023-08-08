(L-R): Thomas Gleason, Maurice Bradley MLA, Lorna Wilson, Madison McVicker, Rebecca Jones, Trudy McAfee with McDonald’s staff members. Credit Matt Mackey

The ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign saw McDonald’s employees undertake 30 local litter clean-ups throughout the 30 days of June. Bruce Bailie, franchisee of McDonald’s Coleraine, said: “Our annual ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign reinforces McDonald’s strong commitment to tackle litter right across the UK and Ireland.

“We are always deeply disappointed to see people acting irresponsibly when it comes to littering. We want to play a leading role in sparking a change in behaviour towards what can only be described as a scourge on our environment.