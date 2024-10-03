McKillop calls for Council environmental wardens to include Bushmills in their remit
At September’s Environmental Service Committee meeting, members were presented with an update report on the council’s litter strategy for 2022-2026, which will improve enforcement outcomes for littering, fly tipping, and dog fouling across the borough through the appointment of eighth environmental wardens.
At a full council meeting on September 1, DUP Alderman Sharon McKillop welcomed the appointments, but asked that the wardens be “evenly spread across the borough”.
“Attention [should be] given to villages that need to be given a deep clean to be brought to an acceptable level of cleanliness, prior to the environmental wardens carrying out their routine work, specifically in my area of Bushmills,” said Ald McKillop.
An officer responded there were plans to bring a paper back on the item and they were “happy to include the element that you’ve raised within that paper.”
