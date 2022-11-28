Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s SDLP Group Leader councillor Margaret Anne McKillop has called on council to carry out repairs on the fencing at Waterfoot Beach.

Cllr McKillop had secured the fencing to protect the sand dunes at the beach, however, the fencing has been damaged by the incoming tide.

She said: “I am disappointed to see the damage caused to the fencing at Waterfoot less than a year after I secured its installation. I have asked council to step in and do what they can to repair the damage.

Advertisement

“We are lucky to have such an area of natural beauty right on our doorsteps and it’s important that we take steps to ensure it can be visited safely by everyone.

Waterfront Beach

Advertisement