McKillop calls for repairs at Waterfoot Beach

Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s SDLP Group Leader councillor Margaret Anne McKillop has called on council to carry out repairs on the fencing at Waterfoot Beach.

By Una Culkin
3 minutes ago
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 10:31am

Cllr McKillop had secured the fencing to protect the sand dunes at the beach, however, the fencing has been damaged by the incoming tide.

She said: “I am disappointed to see the damage caused to the fencing at Waterfoot less than a year after I secured its installation. I have asked council to step in and do what they can to repair the damage.

“We are lucky to have such an area of natural beauty right on our doorsteps and it’s important that we take steps to ensure it can be visited safely by everyone.

Waterfront Beach

“Waterfoot Beach is at significant risk of coastal erosion with serious damage already caused to the sand dunes. Without action there is a real risk that parts of this beach could be lost completely and that’s something nobody in this community wants to see.”

