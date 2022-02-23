Paul Whittle, of Whittle Car Services, was speaking after a four vehicle crash on the Moy Road resulted in four people taken to hospital by ambulance.

Mr Whittle, who works as a mechanic, said he had to contact three loyal customers and tell them their cars had been written off.

The NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 1647 on Friday February 18 and four Emergency crews were despatched.

The scene of the crash on the Moy Road, Portadown last Friday February 18, 2022 where four people were injured and taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

A NIAS spokesperson said: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, four patients were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a four vehicle road traffic collision in the Moy Road area of Portadown shortly after 4.40pm on Friday, February 18.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and three people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.”

Mr Whittle said a car came around the corner and drove into a road sign showing a bend and then hit three cars parked on the lay by. He had just parked one of the cars 10 minutes before the crash happened.

“This is the second accident on this corner within the last four months and no one wants to know.

“A woman was injured, she was lying in the middle of the road when the ambulance came,” he said.

Mr Whittle believes that the anti-slip was not replaced on the road since it was resurfaced nine years ago,

Mr Whittle says there have been regular crashes on this road - more than 40 in his lifetime - and called for action.

