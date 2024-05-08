Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two-year-old Woody, a Fox Red Labrador nicknamed ‘The Unit’, is on a mission to save seabirds.

Woody is joining the groundbreaking LIFE Raft project team to help find any remaining ferrets on Rathlin Island.

Both ferrets and rats are invasive non-native species on Rathlin, and they have been wreaking havoc on internationally important seabird populations. Puffins, guillemots, and other seabirds have seen their numbers decimated in recent years, with only one in three puffin chicks (or ‘pufflings’) surviving last year.

Doggy detective Woody ready for his first shift on Rathlin Island, sniffing out ferrets. Credit Rathlin Life Raft Project

LIFE Raft, a project led by RSPB NI and the Rathlin Development Community Association (RDCA), is determined to make Rathlin Island a seabird haven once more by removing ferrets and rats. The team opened ferret traps in October 2023 and, with 98 ferrets caught to date, a world-first is in sight - the first ever feral ferret eradication.

That success, however, depends on leaving no stone unturned – and that’s where our hero Woody comes in! Every potential sighting from the community has been followed up, and thermal drones and trail cameras have been deployed, but no technology can beat the evolutionary genius of a dog’s nose.

Woody has been training for months for with Kryus Limited (who used Woody’s favourite toy, a ball on a rope, as his reward), and he’s now ready for his first job.

On Tuesday, May 7, Woody landed on Rathlin Island and on Wednesday, May 8, he officially clocked in on his first day of dog detection. Led by his trusty handler, Michael Rafferty, LIFE Raft Fieldwork Manager, Woody was given a tour of the island and introduced to the community before hitting the field to see if he could locate any ferrets.

Just some of the seabirds doggy detective Woody will be helping to save on Rathlin Island, by sniffing out ferrets. Credit Rathlin Life Raft Project

After his summer spent ferret-finding, Woody will likely be retrained to tackle the next threat: brown rats. This second invasive non-native species found their way to the island in the 1800s, and they, like the ferrets, have found ground-nesting birds to be easy prey. In September the team will begin placing almost 7,000 bait stations across the island, kick-starting the final mammoth effort to make Rathlin free from these invasive non-native species.

Michael Rafferty, LIFE Raft Fieldwork Manager, said: "We have all been so excited to welcome Woody to LIFE Raft. It’s been no easy feat attempting a world-first eradication, and we knew we needed the best dog for the job to get us over the finish line.

"Woody's ludicrous energy levels, uncanny sniffing skills, and goofy grin ticked all our boxes,” added Michael.

