Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising residents in Carrickfergus, Larne and Ballymena of arrangements for bin collections over the Christmas holiday period, alongside Household Recycling Centre (HRC) closures.

Alternative collection days for black/brown/blue bins are as follows:

Tuesday, December 24: normal collection in Larne, Ballymena and Carrickfergus.

Wednesday, December 25: bins in Ballymena and Carrickfergus will be collected on Saturday, December 21; in Larne, on Monday, December 23.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising residents of arrangements for bin collections over the Christmas period. Photo: Stock image by Hans from Pixabay

Thursday, December 26: normal collection in Ballymena; bins in Larne and Carrickfergus on Saturday, December 28.

Wednesday, January 1: bins in Ballymena will be collected on Saturday, December 28; bins in Larne and Carrickfergus on Saturday, January 4.

Alternative collection days for kerbside boxes:

Tuesday, December 24: normal collection in Ballymena and Carrickfergus.

Wednesday, December 25: boxes in Ballymena and Carrickfergus will be collected on Saturday, December 28.

Thursday, December 26: boxes in Ballymena and Carrickfergus will be collected on Sunday, December 29.

Wednesday, January 1: boxes in Ballymena and Carrickfergus will be collected on Saturday, January 4.

Householders are asked to ensure they present their bins by 7am on the day of collection.

Household Recycling Centres

"If you have any queries regarding the Christmas bin/kerbside box collection arrangements, or you would like to know more about the council’s household recycling centres, please check our website: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/bins,” a council spokesperson said.

"Please note, all Household Recycling Centre (HRCs) will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. The recycling centres will close at 2pm on Christmas Eve.”