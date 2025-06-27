Mid and East Antrim: bin collection arrangements for Twelfth of July holiday period in Carrickfergus, Larne and Ballymena
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has advised residents of bin collection arrangements for the Twelfth of July holiday period in Carrickfergus, Larne and Ballymena.
The council’s Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) will be closed on Saturday, July 12 and Monday, July 14.
HRCs will re-open on Tuesday, July 15.
All bin and kerbie box collections are scheduled as normal on Monday, July 14.
Meanwhile, a survey on a planned new dry recycling collection service will remain open over the summer, with a closing date of August 31.