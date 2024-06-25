Mid and East Antrim: bin collections arrangements, Household Recycling Centre and toilet closures over Twelfth of July holiday period

By Helena McManus
Published 25th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 09:00 BST
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising residents of arrangements for bin collections over the Twelfth of July holiday period, alongside Household Recycling Centre (HRC) and public toilet closures.

Alternate collections for black/brown bins or blue (Larne only) bins are as follows:

Ballymena – Friday, July 12 collections will take place on Saturday, July 13;

Larne – Friday, July 12 collections will take place on Monday, July 15;

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has shared arrangements for bin collections, household recycling centre (HRC) and toilet closures for the Twelfth of July period. Photo: Stock image by Hans from Pixabay

Carrickfergus – Friday, July 12 collections will take place on Saturday, July 6.

Collections due on Monday, July 15 in all three areas will take place as normal.

Bryson Kersbide Boxes (Ballymena and Carrick):

- Friday, July 12 boxes will be collected on Saturday, July 13. Monday, July 15 will be normal collections.

Household Recycling Centres

All Household Recycling Centre (HRCs) will be closed on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 15, reopening on Monday, July 15.

Toilets

The following toilets will be closed on Friday, July 12: Memorial Gardens, Ballymena and Ballymena Cemetery.

