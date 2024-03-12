Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local authority confirmed that normal collections will be in place for bins on the St Patrick’s Day Bank Holiday (March 18), Easter Monday and Tuesday (April 1 and 2), and May Bank Holidays (May 6 and 27), with the below exceptions:

- Ballymena: Monday, April 1 2024 will be collected on Saturday, March 30 2024.

- Carrickfergus: Monday, April 1 2024 will be collected on Saturday, March 30 2024.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has shared arrangements for bin collections, household recycling centre (HRC) and toilet closures for St Patrick’s Day, Easter and May Bank Holidays 2024. Photo: Stock image by Hans from Pixabay

Bryson Kerbside Boxes

There will be normal kerbside box collections on the St Patrick’s Bank Holiday (March 18), Easter Tuesday (April 2) and May Bank Holidays (May 6 and 27).

Ballymena and Carrickfergus kerbside collections for April 1, 2024 will be collected on Saturday, March 30 2024.

Household Recycling Centres (HRCs)

All Household Recycling Centres will be closed on the listed Bank Holidays:

- Monday, March 18;

- Monday, April 1;

- Tuesday, April 2;

- Monday, May 6;

- Monday, May 27.

If you would like to find out more information regarding waste and recycling, household recycling centre and toilet provision, please visit: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/recycling

Toilet Closures

All Mid and East Antrim public toilets are open on St Patrick’s Day, Easter Monday and Tuesday and May Bank Holidays, with the exception of: