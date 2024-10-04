Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has announced the expansion of its ‘Quiet Hour' scheme to multiple play parks in the area following the success of a a pilot programme in People's Park, Ballymena.

This initiative aims to create a more inclusive environment for autistic children and others who may feel overwhelmed by excessive noise.

The 'Quiet Hour' will now be observed every Wednesday and Sunday from 2pm to 3pm in the People’s Park, Ballymena; Carnfunnock Country Park, Larne; Town Park, Larne; and Marine Gardens, Carrickfergus.

During these designated times, park users are kindly requested to respect the quiet period with the council to play their part by ensuring that staff refrain from using noisy equipment.

Councillor Bethany Ferris, Fiona Surgenor (DEA Officer) and Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Alderman Beth Adger MBE said: “We are committed to creating a more inclusive environment that welcomes autistic individuals and their families. This scheme, developed by our Autism Champion within the council's Parks and Open Spaces team, is a significant step towards achieving this goal and aligns with our vision of making Mid and East Antrim a strong, vibrant, safe and inclusive community where people work together to improve the quality of life for all.

“While children will naturally play in their own way, in any given area, and their play experiences can be enriched through the creation of appropriate and stimulating environments. Quiet, contemplative play is just as important as boisterous and physical play, so facilitating the 'Quiet Hour' scheme provides an opportunity for all children to enjoy our parks in a way that suits their individual needs.”

The expansion of the 'Quiet Hour' scheme is part of the borough's community plan, 'Putting People First', and the broader Autism Friendly Borough initiative.

During the designated quiet times, park users are encouraged to be mindful of noise levels and speak softly, avoid using loud electronic devices and respect the peaceful atmosphere of the park.

Council recognises that creating an inclusive environment benefits not only autistic individuals but also those with sensory sensitivities, anxiety or anyone seeking a calmer outdoor experience.

Meanwhile, residents and park users are encouraged to share their feedback on the ‘Quiet Hour’ scheme by speaking with on-site staff members or by emailing [email protected]