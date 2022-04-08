Mid and East Antrim Borough Council issues updated Easter bin collections advice

In an update issued this afternoon (Friday) in relation to Monday, April 18 and Tuesday, April, council stated:⚠

“Ballymena’s black/brown bin collections for Monday 18 April will take place on Saturday 16 April.

“Due to unforeseen limitations in staff resourcing:

Bin collection dates have been updated.

“Carrickfergus’s black/brown bin collections for Monday 18 April will now take place on Saturday 16 April and black/brown bin collections for Tuesday 19 April will now take place on Saturday 23 April.

“Kerbie box collections by Bryson Recycling for Ballymena and Carrickfergus residents on Monday 18 April will be collected on Saturday 16 April.

“These are the only changes and all other collections remain normal.”

Meanwhile, council’s household recycling centres will also be closed on April 18.