Mid and East Antrim Borough Council offering free compost for residents
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is providing local residents with free compost to mark International Compost Awareness Week (May 4-10).
The council has teamed up with Natural World Products for the scheme.
Ratepayers can collect the free compost from Tuesday, May 6 at designated collection points:
- Waveney Road Household Recycling Centre (HRC), Ballymena
- Redlands HRC, Larne
- Glenarm HRC
- Larne South HRC
- Sullatober HRC, Carrickfergus
Bags of compost will be limited to one bag per household, and on a first come, first-served basis.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.