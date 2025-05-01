Mid and East Antrim Borough Council offering free compost for residents

By Helena McManus
Published 1st May 2025, 06:00 BST
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is providing local residents with free compost to mark International Compost Awareness Week (May 4-10).

The council has teamed up with Natural World Products for the scheme.

Ratepayers can collect the free compost from Tuesday, May 6 at designated collection points:

- Waveney Road Household Recycling Centre (HRC), Ballymena

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is providing local residents with free compost to mark International Compost Awareness Week (May 4-10). Photo: Joke vander Leij from Pixabay

- Redlands HRC, Larne

- Glenarm HRC

- Larne South HRC

- Sullatober HRC, Carrickfergus

Bags of compost will be limited to one bag per household, and on a first come, first-served basis.

