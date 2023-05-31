Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has secured £300k of funding towards a 'net zero' carbon commitment.

The local government authority was awarded the funding of up to £300,000 by Innovate UK KTN.

The allocation over a two-year period will not only provide an additional dedicated Net Zero Innovation and Delivery Manager, but also a full programme of activity to support businesses and expedite the council’s journey towards net zero.

The dedicated resource and funding will allow the council to build on recent and ongoing investment in the CleanTech sector and continue to innovate and inform in this area.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council's headquarters at The Braid, Ballymena.

Net zero is defined as a target of completely negating the amount of greenhouse gases produced by human activity, to be achieved by reducing emissions and implementing methods of absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The funding has been awarded as part of the prestigious £6 million Fast Followers competitive process.

This falls under the umbrella of the Innovate UK Net Zero Living programme, designed to help places and businesses across the UK to accelerate the delivery of the transition to Net Zero.

The Mid and East Antrim Net Zero Business (MEANZ Business) project is one of three successful projects in Northern Ireland, with 21 awards in total across the UK.

The council’s initiative will spearhead a comprehensive programme of engagement, support and dissemination centred around the concept of net zero - reaching out and engaging with a range of relevant businesses across the borough.

Valerie Watts, Interim Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, said: "This funding will be instrumental in propelling our net zero delivery plans forward, optimising our delivery pathways and fostering widespread adoption of innovative products and services.

“Already, the council has invested in a dedicated sustainability team to fulfil our core service functions and address areas where climate change is emerging as a critical concern."

While the MEANZ Business project primarily focuses on supporting local businesses, the future Net Zero Innovation and Delivery Manager will also collaborate closely with other teams within the council to ensure alignment and facilitate the exchange of valuable insights and information.

Mrs Watts added: “Council has already taken bold steps towards a greener future, exemplified by initiatives like the collaborative public-private sector Hydrogen Training Academy, the £15m HyTech NI project in conjunction with Queens University, the CleanTech Collaborative Growth Network funded by Invest NI and the forthcoming £24 million i4C Innovation and Cleantech Centre at the former St Patricks Barracks site.”

Ursula O’Loughlin, Head of Economic Development at MEABC added: “These endeavours will enable our current and future workforce to acquire the skills necessary to meet the growing demand for sustainability across various industries and sectors.

"That’s why the provision of funding for a dedicated resource is truly transformative. It will expedite our delivery plans and help us eliminate some of the barriers we have faced in making the transition towards a net zero future.

