Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Department moves to new address at Ardeevin, Galgorm Road

By Helena McManus
Published 4th Nov 2024, 16:11 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 16:21 BST
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Department is due to move from its former base at Silverwood Business Park to the Ardeevin building, 80 Galgorm Road, Ballymena, on November 11.

The department is responsible for a wide range of planning functions, including making decisions on the majority of planning applications, providing advice to customers on the planning process, and making Tree Preservation Orders.

Work to relocate the service to Ardeevin is almost complete and will provide:

- A dedicated Planning reception and Duty Planning Officer, available Monday to Friday (10am-4pm – closed on bank/public holidays);

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Department will move from its former base at Silverwood Business Park to Council’s Ardeevin building, 80 Galgorm Road, Ballymena. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
- Easier access and improved accessibility for customers;

- A central location and convenient car parking right outside.

The Planning office opening hours will remain the same: Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm. The office is closed on bank/public holidays.

Contact details will also remain the same by telephone on 028 2563 3500 or by email on [email protected]

Members of the public can also access all things planning-related, from simple queries and applications through to property certificates and enforcement, by visiting the Planning Portal at planningregister.planningsystemni.gov.uk

Information on planning can also be accessed at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/planning

A Mid and East Antrim Borough Council spokesperson said: “We’re delighted the move to Ardeevin is nearing completion and we can assure residents that they can continue to expect the same high quality and responsive service.

"We are committed to improving the way we deliver our services and making it easier for our residents to access them. During the transition from Silverwood to Ardeevin, full service will be maintained throughout.”

