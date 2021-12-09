Mid and East Antrim Borough refuse collections for festive season announced

All household bins and kerbside boxes will be collected across council areas as normal over the festive season, according to the local authority.

Residents are asked to place bins or boxes out by 7.30am on their collection day and are encouraged to:

Do the ‘scrunch’ test with that wrapping paper – if it balls up tightly, it can be recycled (paper-based), if it pops back out, it can’t;

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council announces festive season collection arrangements.

Recycle delivery packaging, squashing down cardboard to maximise your space;

Check council’s online recycling guide to remind you what can and cannot be recycled: https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/resident/waste-recycling/bins-and-kerbie-boxes/

For residents with large items to recycle over the festive period, the council advises its four household recycling centres (HRC) will be open with the exception of Saturday, December 25; Sunday, December 26; Saturday, January 1 and Sunday, January 2.

“Make sure to check the opening times before you attend the site, as these may have changed over the Christmas and New Year period.

“Larne South household recycling centre users are asked to book an appointment before attending the site. Bookings can be made via the Recycling Centres link,” council added in a statement.