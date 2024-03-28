Mid and East Antrim: council bin collections over Easter period in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne, along with recycling centre opening hours
If a date is not listed, then collections are scheduled as normal, the local authority added.
The alternative collection dates for each town are as follows:
Ballymena – collections due on Monday, 1 April 2024 will be collected on Saturday, March 30 2024.
Carrickfergus – collections due on Monday, 1 April 2024 will be collected on Saturday, March 30 2024.
Larne – there are no changes to bin collection dates in Larne.
The alternative collection dates for Bryson Recycling collections in the Ballymena and Carrickfergus areas are as follows:
Collections due on Monday, 1 April 2024 will be collected on Saturday, March 30 2024.
Household recycling centres
Household recycling centres (HRCs) in the borough will be closed on Easter Monday and Tuesday, April 1 and 2.