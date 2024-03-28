Mid and East Antrim: council bin collections over Easter period in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne, along with recycling centre opening hours

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has outlined arrangements for bin collections over the Easter period, along with the opening hours for Household Recycling Centres (HRCs).
By Helena McManus
Published 28th Mar 2024, 14:29 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 14:29 GMT
If a date is not listed, then collections are scheduled as normal, the local authority added.

The alternative collection dates for each town are as follows:

Ballymena – collections due on Monday, 1 April 2024 will be collected on Saturday, March 30 2024.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has shared arrangements for bin collections and household recycling centre (HRC) closures for Easter 2024. Photo: Stock image by Hans from PixabayMid and East Antrim Borough Council has shared arrangements for bin collections and household recycling centre (HRC) closures for Easter 2024. Photo: Stock image by Hans from Pixabay
Carrickfergus – collections due on Monday, 1 April 2024 will be collected on Saturday, March 30 2024.

Larne – there are no changes to bin collection dates in Larne.

The alternative collection dates for Bryson Recycling collections in the Ballymena and Carrickfergus areas are as follows:

Collections due on Monday, 1 April 2024 will be collected on Saturday, March 30 2024.

Household recycling centres

Household recycling centres (HRCs) in the borough will be closed on Easter Monday and Tuesday, April 1 and 2.

