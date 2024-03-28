Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If a date is not listed, then collections are scheduled as normal, the local authority added.

The alternative collection dates for each town are as follows:

Ballymena – collections due on Monday, 1 April 2024 will be collected on Saturday, March 30 2024.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has shared arrangements for bin collections and household recycling centre (HRC) closures for Easter 2024. Photo: Stock image by Hans from Pixabay

Carrickfergus – collections due on Monday, 1 April 2024 will be collected on Saturday, March 30 2024.

Larne – there are no changes to bin collection dates in Larne.

The alternative collection dates for Bryson Recycling collections in the Ballymena and Carrickfergus areas are as follows:

Collections due on Monday, 1 April 2024 will be collected on Saturday, March 30 2024.

Household recycling centres