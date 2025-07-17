Mid and East Antrim Council seeks feedback over development of Dunfane area of Ballymena
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is seeking feedback over the redevelopment of the Dunfane area of Ballymena.
In a social media post, the local authority issued a survey with the aim of gathering residents’ opinions on the potential to develop land between Dunfane Crescent and Herbison Fields to provide housing and recreation.
The area has been identified as under-utilised in both aspects, with the council aiming to see “enhanced facilities developed that meet the needs of the local community”.
The survey closes on September 1, 2025.
