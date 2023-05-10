Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Eurovision: UK’s closest neighbour booted out after first semi-final
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws

Mid and East Antrim Housing Executive tenants may see ‘delays’ for non-emergency repairs

Housing Executive tenants in Mid and East Antrim may see some some short term delays to non-emergency repairs later this year.

By Helena McManus
Published 10th May 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:30 BST

This is due to a new contractor being appointed to deliver local services, the housing body said.

From September 1, Combined Facilities Management (CFM) will fulfil the role of maintenance contractor in the area.

With a long track record of providing maintenance and improvement services for the Housing Executive, their operatives will take the lead in delivering a full response maintenance repair service to tenants in the autumn.

Most Popular
Northern Ireland Housing Executive.Northern Ireland Housing Executive.
Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

However, in the interim period, there may be some delays in completing non-emergency repairs.

Meanwhile, services for urgent and emergency repairs continue as normal.Housing Executive Area Manager for Mid and East Antrim, Candace Fenton, said: “It’s important that a new contractor is in place to assist us in providing an excellent service to our customers.

“Unfortunately, interruption in contracts may mean some services will face delays for a short, interim period.

“I understand some tenants may have concerns about the impact of this in the Mid and East Antrim area.

“However, we can reassure tenants that we’re working to lessen the length of time between contracts and we’ll continue to explore options to see if we can extend existing services.

“Tenants should continue to report all repairs to us as normal and we will keep the situation under regular review.

“If tenants have any concerns, our local office and Patch Managers are there to provide advice and guidance.”

Read More
Last remaining tenant rehoused from tower block ahead of demolition

Tenants can visit the Northern Ireland Housing Executive website at www.nihe.gov.uk

Related topics:Housing