Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is reminding budding gardeners that there is still time to enter the Tallest Sunflower competition.

Submissions for the competition, part of the wider Mid and East Antrim In Bloom contest, are to be sent by September 30 to [email protected]

The application form can be downloaded at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Sunflower, and entrants will need to include the height of their sunflower, a photo, and the completed form.

The competition is open to those aged 16 and under living within the Mid and East Antrim area.