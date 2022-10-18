Mid and East Antrim keen to build on resident’s recycling habits
Mid and East Antrim Council is getting behind national Recycle Week 2022 (17-23 October) by thanking residents for their excellent habits.
Recycle Week is the UK’s annual event to build awareness of and encourage increased participation in recycling behaviour. The theme this year is ‘Let’s Get Real’ and will challenge perceptions and myths around recycling, and target contamination to improve recycling behaviours.
The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams said: “This campaign gets right back to basics, which I feel our residents will appreciate at this moment in time. It has been designed to remind everyone about the basic requirements expected through our kerbside recycling service, and I’m hopeful that Recycle Week will help to engender greater confidence in our residents, when it comes to recycling choices.”
Pointing out that even small changes such as recycling aerosols and bathroom plastics can make a difference, the council will be supporting Recycle Week by delivering an online campaign. To find out more visit www.recyclenow.org.uk/RecycleWeek