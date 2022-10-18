Recycle Week is the UK’s annual event to build awareness of and encourage increased participation in recycling behaviour. The theme this year is ‘Let’s Get Real’ and will challenge perceptions and myths around recycling, and target contamination to improve recycling behaviours.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams said: “This campaign gets right back to basics, which I feel our residents will appreciate at this moment in time. It has been designed to remind everyone about the basic requirements expected through our kerbside recycling service, and I’m hopeful that Recycle Week will help to engender greater confidence in our residents, when it comes to recycling choices.”