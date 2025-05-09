Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Council is reminding residents to share their views as part of the Play Park Survey before the closing date at the end of May.

In a social media post, the local authority said: “We are committed to enhancing opportunities for play for all children and young people, of all abilities within the borough.

"Investment in play parks is one element of the ‘Out to Play Strategy’ for the borough and we want to ensure that all investment in play parks is well placed to meet the needs of the user groups.”

Residents can complete the survey online at: https://orlo.uk/PlayMEA_2f68D, with the closing date Saturday, May 31 2025.

Mid and East Antrim Council is reminding residents to share their views as part of the Play Park Survey before the closing date at the end of May 2025. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

“This is your opportunity to shape what play parks will look like in the borough going forward – tell us what works, what you or your children enjoy about the play parks you use, what the problems are and what would enhance your visit to your local play park,” the council added.