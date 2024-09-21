Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim councillors approved a revised herbicide use and weed control policy at a meeting of the council’s Environment and Economy Committee, at The Braid, in Ballymena.

A report to the committee said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is conscious of the need to reduce, replace and where possible, eliminate the use of herbicides due to the potential risk to the environment and human health.

“MEABC currently uses several weed control products which are based on the active ingredient glyphosate. These are primarily used for the treatment of invasive species such as Japanese Knotweed and perennial and annual weeds in parks and open spaces.

“MEABC first introduced a herbicide reduction policy in 2020 and set out a number of commitments to work towards going herbicide-free over the following years.

“Under the Climate and Sustainability Action Plan, council has committed to reducing its reliance on chemicals as a means for managing its parks and open spaces through sustainable land management practices.”

Braid TUV Cllr Matthew Warwick told the meeting this year has been “quite frustrating with the large amount of calls from constituents about weeds growing along kerbs and roads in many areas which residents sprayed and hoed themselves and with people asking what they are paying rates for”.

“It is quite hard to stand over some of that, particularly in towns or villages. Weeds are growing where there were none before. I think it is scruffy and untidy.

Overgrown grass verge: Local Democracy Reporting Service

“I would hate to think it not being done due to some adherence to a spray policy being used as an excuse to cover up a lack of work.”

Committee chair Larne Lough DUP Cllr Gregg McKeen commented: “A lot of roads and kerbs have nothing to do with the council. It is a DfI (Department for Infrastructure) function.”

Claire Duddy, parks and open spaces manager (East Antrim), explained: “We have reduced our spraying. It used to be three times a year in cemeteries, now it is two. We are exploring alternatives.” She went on to say there will be a “degree of unweeded vegetation”.

Cllr Warwick asked if there could be some “minor council intervention” when it becomes “unsightly to help settle people down”. Shaun Morley, operations director, stated that weeds have been pulled out in some estates in Ballymena, saying: “It does look a bit better.”

Knockagh Alliance Cllr Aaron Skinner said: “I think re-wilding is just an excuse from DfI. That is not what we are seeing. What we are seeing is budget cuts.”

Cllr Skinner also commented on a lack of street sweeping, which he considers, has allowed weeds to grow at kerbsides. “I do not think it is a herbicide issue. It is a DfI issue.”

Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Cllr Roy Beggs commented: “Spraying on hard surfaces should not be necessary. Are we going to allow weeds to spread among playing fields and green areas?

“It is important that there is a safe area where the public can play. I think there is a need to control significant weeds that can have an adverse effect in the wider area.”

The officer indicated that a park strategy would “maintain, re-wild and manage in a sustainable way”.

Coast Road Sinn Fein Cllr James McKeown noted: “This report is about updating policy which is a different matter. I am happy to adopt.”

Ballymena DUP Cllr Lawrie Philpott remarked: “I think there isn’t a clear plan over who owns what and everybody blames everybody else.”

Braid DUP Alderman William McCaughey said that he was “more than happy to second” on the weed control policy revision.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter