Mid and East Antrim: views sought to help shape council’s Tree and Woodland Strategy
A post on the local government authority’s Facebook page indicated that the feedback is being gathered in order to help shape the council’s upcoming Tree and Woodland Strategy.
“Your views are really important to us; please make them count by completing this short questionnaire which shouldn’t take more than five minutes of your time. Complete the survey at: https://orlo.uk/TreeConsultation_Vtaqp,” the post added.
Meanwhile, some 600 saplings were recently given new homes in Mid and East Antrim following National Tree Week (November 23 – December 1), which marks the start of the winter tree planting season.
The council’s Big Community Tree Giveaway took place on November 30 in Carrickfergus, Larne, and Ballymena.
Visitors were offered the chance to collect up to three native, pollinator friendly trees each, such as hazel, rowan and crab apple.
