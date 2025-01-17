Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is seeking residents’ views on trees and woodlands in the area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on the local government authority’s Facebook page indicated that the feedback is being gathered in order to help shape the council’s upcoming Tree and Woodland Strategy.

“Your views are really important to us; please make them count by completing this short questionnaire which shouldn’t take more than five minutes of your time. Complete the survey at: https://orlo.uk/TreeConsultation_Vtaqp,” the post added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, some 600 saplings were recently given new homes in Mid and East Antrim following National Tree Week (November 23 – December 1), which marks the start of the winter tree planting season.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is seeking residents’ views on trees and woodlands in the area. Photo: Tim Hill from Pixabay

The council’s Big Community Tree Giveaway took place on November 30 in Carrickfergus, Larne, and Ballymena.

Visitors were offered the chance to collect up to three native, pollinator friendly trees each, such as hazel, rowan and crab apple.