Mid Ulster bin collection arrangements for jubilee weekend

Mid Ulster District Council has confirmed arrangements for its community and waste management services and facilities over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

By Adam Morton, Local Democracy Reporter
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 9:27 am

The bank holiday is scheduled for Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3 and the council has now confirmed that bins will be collected as normal across the district on both days.

With regards to recycling centres and council offices, the local authority has advised that all such facilities will be closed on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3.

Cookstown Leisure Centre, Dungannon Leisure Centre and Greenvale Leisure Centre will be open from 12:30 pm to 7pm on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3 while all other leisure centres and sports arenas will be closed.

The council has announced details of bin collections over the jubilee weekend.

Seamus Heaney HomePlace will be open from 10am – 5pm on both dates and the OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory will be open from 11am to 7pm on both dates as well.

The Burnavon, the Bridewell, the Hill of the O’Neill and Ranfurly House and Council’s registration offices will all be closed on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3.

