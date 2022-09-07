The partnership is the first of its kind in the UK & Ireland and will offer pupils the opportunity to learn about climate change through animation and song from The Weatherbies children’s stories and characters, with teacher and pupil access to fun and interactive online learning resources produced by Twinkl, which will be available in both English and Irish.The Weatherbies are a collection of stories based on a community of loveable weather themed characters including Sammy Sun, Rosie Rainbow, Colin Cloud, Flo Snow, Ronny Rain, Willy Wind and many more, designed to entertain, excite and educate children, with striking visual imagery, original captivating music and intuitive narrative.The characters both encourage and enjoy recycling, eating healthily, growing fruit and vegetables, reading books, using renewable energy, such as solar and wind power. The Weatherbies promote a blue-sky thinking ethos, helping to comfort children, reduce anxieties and fears they might have in today’s ever climate changing world.The concept will inspire children to look up to the sky, see and feel the weather as a friend. One that can both nurture and be nurtured. The partnership with Eco-schools and Twinkl will encourage children to be more aware of climate change and how we can all play our own part in protecting the world around us.Yvonne Fleming, author of The Weatherbies said: "I am delighted to be partnered with Eco-Schools and Twinkl, I feel it is a great opportunity to work with them to help educate children on environmental awareness, something we all feel is so important to teach children about."When we started working with Eco-Schools it was brilliant for me to hear that they felt The Weatherbies was the perfect fit for them in helping bring fun lessons to children, and with Twinkl’s excellent work, I feel that these lessons will be really engaging for the children and help them understand the world around them more. I look forward to what the future holds with our partnership as we continue to educate children on how to look after our environment and make a difference."Charlene McKeown, Eco-Schools Manager at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: “We are all huge fans of the The Weatherbies books, and it is with great excitement that we enter into this partnership at the start of a new school year."Intertwining with our already blossoming relationship with Twinkl, the partnership will ensure that fantastic educational literature is matched by brilliant teaching and learning materials, to give schools much-needed resources to teach climate change awareness at an appropriate level to our youngest learners.”Susan Ferguson, Twinkl said: "We are extremely excited to be entering into this new partnership with The Weatherbies, alongside our already flourishing partnership with Eco-Schools. At Twinkl, we believe in supporting educators and in helping those who teach."With these fantastic resources, we will be providing vital material to teachers across the country, enabling them to promote environmental awareness in their young learners.”