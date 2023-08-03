Mid Ulster Ladies Football Club do their bit to tackle litter in Cookstown

Players from Mid Ulster Ladies Football Club recently joined with the McDonald’s Cookstown restaurant for a litter clean-up at Sweep Road and Retail Park.

The event formed part of McDonald’s campaign aimed at tackling litter in parks, on paths and along roadsides.

The ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign saw McDonald’s employees undertake more than 30 local litter clean-ups in parks and nature areas throughout the 30 days of June. Led by the seven local franchisees across McDonald’s estate of 34 restaurants in Northern Ireland, they were supported by a range of local community groups, elected representatives and football clubs – including Mid Ulster Ladies Football Club.

David Walker, Franchisee of the McDonald’s Cookstown restaurant commented: “Our annual ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign reinforces McDonald’s strong commitment to tackle litter right across the UK and Ireland.

Pictured from left, are Lindsay Cunningham, Lucinda Cunningham, Lisa Bell, Karen Donnell, Katie-Rose McNally and Gerard McNally.Credit: Press Eye

“Like our customers and stakeholders, we are always deeply disappointed to see people acting irresponsibly when it comes to littering. We want to play a leading role in sparking a change in behaviour towards what can only be described as a scourge on our environment.

“Across the UK and Ireland, our employees walk over 5,000 miles every week picking up all waste – our packaging and that of other retailers – by the sides of roads, in parks and on paths. This is further enhanced through proactive partnerships with local community groups, such as Mid Ulster Ladies Football Club, to keep our area clean and litter free by carrying out regular litter picks.”

Elaine Junk, Chairperson for Mid Ulster Ladies Football Club, welcomed the opportunity to partner with McDonald’s to tackle litter in Cookstown. “Mid Ulster Ladies FC are delighted to work in collaboration with our partners in McDonald’s Cookstown and Mid Ulster Council to help highlight the importance of reducing litter and helping the climate.

“We have so many natural areas of beauty in Mid Ulster and our enjoyment of these areas is regularly tarnished with litter strewn alongside hedges, paths and the roadside.