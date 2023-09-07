Register
Mid Ulster MP invites Secretary of State to meet Lough Neagh partnership and cooperative

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has directly raised the need to take Lough Neagh into public ownership with NI Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST
Speaking from London, the Mid Ulster MP said: “There has long been a case for taking Lough Neagh into public ownership, but the recent blue-green algae blooms have only furthered that case.

“Local community groups and environmental experts have voiced serious concerns about the impact that the algae are having on the Lough’s local wildlife. It is devastating fishing stocks and damaging the fishing fraternity that exists on Lough Neagh.

Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy. Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy. Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
“I have raised these concerns directly with Chris Heaton Harris and extended an invite to him to visit Lough Neagh and meet with the local partnership and cooperative.

“Lough Neagh is the largest freshwater lough in Ireland, and yet no department has overall responsibility for it.

“That is an untenable situation. The Lough needs to be brought into public ownership and managed by a community partnership.”

