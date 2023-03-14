Mid Ulster District Council is encouraging residents to organise or get involved in a ‘Big Spring Clean’ in their local area.

Big Spring Clean, delivered through Live Here Love Here, supports local community clean-ups across Northern Ireland. It is Northern Ireland's fastest growing community clean-up volunteering campaign and is open to individuals, schools, community groups and businesses wishing to rid their streets of litter and discarded rubbish.

The Council supports any community groups, schools or sports clubs etc carrying out a Big Spring Clean by loaning litter pickers, providing bin bags and collecting and disposing of the rubbish afterwards.

Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Sean McGuigan said: “It is fantastic to see the continued enthusiasm and passion for our environment from the people of Mid Ulster.

“Residents continue to go above and beyond in their efforts to assist our own street cleansing teams in ensuring streets, roads and pathways across Mid Ulster are kept as litter-free as possible. Mid Ulster is well-known for its commitment to recycling and protecting the environment, whilst also consistently being one of the top preforming councils for recycling in Northern Ireland.”

Councillor McGuigan added: “Big Spring Clean events are a continuation of this excellent work and are proof of the commitment and enthusiasm our residents have towards looking after our environment.

“I would encourage all community groups, schools, sports clubs and any other groups to organise a Big Spring Clean in their area over the coming weeks.”

Further information on the Big Spring Clean campaign can be found at www.liveherelovehere.org

In addition to the Big Spring Clean campaign, groups in Mid Ulster can also sign up to Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s Adopt A Spot programme which is a community-based volunteer programme focused on minimising litter and promoting civic pride.

When you sign up you will receive a free kit containing five litter pickers, five pairs of gloves and bin bags. All you have to do, is record your clean-ups on your profile and agree to carry out a minimum of four clean-ups a year for at least two years. To sign up go to www.keepnorthernirelandbeautiful.org

To request Council support for a Big Spring Clean in your area contact the recycling team at [email protected] or telephone 03000 132 132.

