The Communities Minister has warned Causeway Coast and Glens Council that improved wastewater infrastructure is “critical” for his future housing plans.

Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons was speaking during a deputation at this month’s full council meeting.

Alliance Councillor Peter McCully noted that the Housing Supply Strategy, which outlines plans for 100,000 new homes across Northern Ireland by 2039, is based on the assumption the Northern Ireland Executive will provide sufficient investment to improve the wastewater infrastructure.

“Can you please outline what discussions you’ve had with DfI (Department for Infrastructure) around the future funding arrangements for NI Water,” he asked Mr Lyons. “And how many homes out of the target DfC could deliver with the current capacity in our wastewater system?”

Mr Lyons conceded the waste water infrastructure was a “critical issue” and he had raised his concerns with former Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd, and at Assembly level.

“If we are to meet this target it is essential that we have the wastewater infrastructure constraints sorted out, and that’s going to require investment,” he added.

“I hope the new Infrastructure Minister [Liz Kimmins] will bring forward proposals for us to consider because it is having a detrimental impact upon our ability to build homes.

“In terms of social homes right now it’s probably not the determining factor, [but] I want to make sure we make it as easy and as straightforward as possible to build more homes in Northern Ireland.

“That’s why I want us to work in partnership with you, because when it comes to planning we need to make the process on the straightforward as possible.

“But wastewater will also have an impact on that, so absolutely I want to make sure that that is sorted out.”