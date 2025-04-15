Minister in favour of mixed use enterprise centre at former Maghera High School site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a mixed-use enterprise centre and business park on the outskirts of Maghera, have been granted by the Infrastructure Minister.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minister Liz McKimmins told MLAs in a letter, seen by the Mid Ulster Mail, that she had considered the report and advice from her officials and decided that planning permission should be granted.

A DfI spokesperson said: “Notices of Opinion to grant planning permission for both planning applications on the former Maghera High School were issued on 3 April 2025. A 42-day period is allowed for the applicant/Council to request an opportunity to appear before and be heard by the Planning Appeals Commission, or a person appointed by the Department for the purpose of a hearing before any final decision is issued.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Ulster District Council's decision to turn the former Maghera High School site on the Tobermore into business park, encountered opposition from local people who wanted the 24-acre grounds turned into a nature park.

The site of the former Maghera High School which is to be turned in to an industrial estate | Supplied

For more than ten years the site has been vacant with no access.

Industrialists will welcome the Minister’s decision granting planning permission for the redevelopment of the site.

The ‘Take Action For Maghera Park’ community organisation have run a well organised campaign against the council plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of an event last year, a group spokesperson said: "When the school was demolished in 2008 the townsfolk started to use the grounds on a regular basis for various activities including vintage car rallies and the community link. So for the last 16 years, we have been using it as our own natural park".

Mid Ulster District Council have been approached for a comment.