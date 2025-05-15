The Rathlin Island community’s drive towards renewable energy has been supported by the Infrastructure Minister.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins visited Rathlin Island on Wednesday, May 14, to meet community representatives and to learn more about a number of projects taking place on the island.

Members of Rathlin Development & Community Association (RDCA) updated her on the latest environmental and development plans before taking her on a guided tour of the island, including a boat trip to the island’s seabird colony.

Minister Kimmins also enjoyed a boat trip to the West Lighthouse, accompanied by team leaders from the Life Raft biodiversity project, to view the nesting puffins and other wildlife.

Minister Kimmins is pictured with representatives from the Rathlin Development and Community Association, The Future Island-Island Project and the Life Raft Project. CREDIT LORCAN DOHERTY

Following the visit, Minister Kimmins said: "I was pleased to hear more about the Rathlin Citizen's Panel, deliberating on a future for the island's ferry service. This service is supported by my Department and I welcome this democratic engagement in the community.

“What is evident is the passion the local community has for renewable energy and I look forward to continuing the work of my predecessors to support the island’s wider net zero ambitions and to exploring opportunities to progress the Rathlin Island Policy.”

Chair of RDCA Marina McMullan said: “I was delighted to welcome Minister Kimmins to Rathlin today and show her what the island has to offer. I am pleased that she shares our enthusiasm to continue to drive the Rathlin Island Policy forward and to see the island's projects develop. I look forward to continuing to work with her and the Department to help turn our vision of community-owned green energy into reality.”